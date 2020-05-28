Is It Crazy To Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) And Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

The shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on October 12, 2018. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deluxe Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 24, 2015, to Outperform the DLX stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2014. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on July 25, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Northland Capital was of a view that DLX is Market Perform in its latest report on February 10, 2014. DA Davidson thinks that DLX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.67.

The shares of the company added by 10.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.95 while ending the day at $26.91. During the trading session, a total of 0.6 million shares were traded which represents a -14.02% decline from the average session volume which is 0.53 million shares. DLX had ended its last session trading at $24.42. Deluxe Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 DLX 52-week low price stands at $18.90 while its 52-week high price is $54.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Deluxe Corporation generated 310.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.85 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.5%. Deluxe Corporation has the potential to record 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $3.36 and traded between $3.12 and $3.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UEPS’s 50-day SMA is 3.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.46. The stock has a high of $4.45 for the year while the low is $2.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 644525.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.67%, as 588,645 DLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 616.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.53% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Prescott Group Capital Management… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,709,416 shares of UEPS, with a total valuation of $12,982,956. Rubric Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more UEPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,211,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares by 12.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,633,694 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -224,392 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. which are valued at $5,717,929. In the same vein, International Value Advisers LLC decreased its Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,854,721 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,607,013 shares and is now valued at $5,624,546. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.