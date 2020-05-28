Is A Downturn Overdue? StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)?

The shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of StoneCo Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Overweight the STNE stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. UBS was of a view that STNE is Buy in its latest report on October 18, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that STNE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $164.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.50.

The shares of the company added by 27.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.02 while ending the day at $34.01. During the trading session, a total of 23.72 million shares were traded which represents a -485.79% decline from the average session volume which is 4.05 million shares. STNE had ended its last session trading at $26.70. StoneCo Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 STNE 52-week low price stands at $17.72 while its 52-week high price is $46.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The StoneCo Ltd. generated 343.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.38%. StoneCo Ltd. has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Piper Sandler also rated MIST as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that MIST could surge by 18.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.12% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.46 and traded between $3.08 and $3.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIST’s 50-day SMA is 3.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.09. The stock has a high of $27.95 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 398114.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.10%, as 553,777 STNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more MIST shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 356,838 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,315,102 shares of MIST, with a total valuation of $12,988,457.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 54.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 584,615 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -701,892 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $1,759,691. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,056 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 320,377 shares and is now valued at $964,335. Following these latest developments, around 9.90% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.