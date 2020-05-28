Is A Downturn Overdue? Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM), OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)?

The shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entercom Communications Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.75. Wells Fargo was of a view that ETM is Outperform in its latest report on August 18, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ETM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.86.

The shares of the company added by 10.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.71 while ending the day at $1.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a 5.57% incline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. ETM had ended its last session trading at $1.78. Entercom Communications Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 ETM 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $6.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Entercom Communications Corp. generated 189.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 371.43%. Entercom Communications Corp. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $14.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.13% to reach $13.76/share. It started the day trading at $14.7063 and traded between $12.75 and $12.85 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $16.94 for the year while the low is $9.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.61%, as 2.63M ETM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 336.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.59%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more OCFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 1,067,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,720,172 shares of OCFT, with a total valuation of $178,087,729.

Similarly, Capital International, Inc. increased its OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares by 2.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,719,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,600 shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. which are valued at $27,327,960. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,434 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,466,134 shares and is now valued at $14,734,647. Following these latest developments, around 0.27% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.