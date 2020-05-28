Is A Downturn Overdue? CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

The shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CAE Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. Desjardins was of a view that CAE is Hold in its latest report on May 21, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that CAE is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.94.

The shares of the company added by 8.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.54 while ending the day at $15.53. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -19.83% decline from the average session volume which is 0.81 million shares. CAE had ended its last session trading at $14.29. CAE Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.07, with a beta of 1.59. CAE Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CAE 52-week low price stands at $9.80 while its 52-week high price is $31.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CAE Inc. generated 211.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.06%. CAE Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.97% to reach $61.56/share. It started the day trading at $49.58 and traded between $43.90 and $49.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MU’s 50-day SMA is 44.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.40. The stock has a high of $61.19 for the year while the low is $31.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.93%, as 35.78M CAE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Micron Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 30.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,095,893 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 84,779,765 shares of MU, with a total valuation of $4,060,102,946. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more MU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,560,554,217 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by 0.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 52,311,497 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -349,045 shares of Micron Technology Inc. which are valued at $2,505,197,591. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,758,115 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 49,117,510 shares and is now valued at $2,352,237,554. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Micron Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.