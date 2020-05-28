Expensive Market, What To Buy? Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Formula One Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on May 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Morgan Stanley was of a view that FWONA is Overweight in its latest report on January 30, 2018. Citigroup thinks that FWONA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.83.

The shares of the company added by 8.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.315 while ending the day at $34.55. During the trading session, a total of 0.89 million shares were traded which represents a -260.86% decline from the average session volume which is 0.25 million shares. FWONA had ended its last session trading at $31.74. Formula One Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FWONA 52-week low price stands at $16.87 while its 52-week high price is $46.52.

The Formula One Group generated 1.8 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.7%. Formula One Group has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Outperform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated VIAC as Initiated on April 28, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that VIAC could surge by 11.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.05% to reach $24.98/share. It started the day trading at $22.38 and traded between $20.935 and $22.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 15.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.05. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $10.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.08%, as 56.68M FWONA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.06% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VIAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -375,361 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,705,208 shares of VIAC, with a total valuation of $840,651,890. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $549,013,105 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 2.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,321,861 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -648,004 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $454,315,321. In the same vein, The Baupost Group LLC decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,500,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,500,000 shares and is now valued at $388,350,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.