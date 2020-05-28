Are Investors Unfairly Punishing California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) previous close was $1.46 while the outstanding shares total 49.30M. The firm has a beta of 5.98. CRC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.42% on 05/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.30 before closing at $1.41. Intraday shares traded counted 3.72 million, which was 12.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.24M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.29, with weekly volatility at 9.75% and ATR at 0.31. The CRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.85 and a $20.78 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company California Resources Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $75.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CRC, the company has in raw cash 17.0 million on their books with 100.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 491000000 million total, with 709000000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for California Resources Corporation (CRC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, California Resources Corporation recorded a total of 610.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -76.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 508.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 102.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.30M with the revenue now reading -0.50 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.60 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CRC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CRC attractive?

In related news, Director, POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.03, for a total value of 90,260. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP Corp Dev & Strategic Plng, Leon Francisco now bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,318. Also, EVP – Public Affairs, Weiss Charles F. bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.17 per share, with a total market value of 3,050. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP-Operations & Geoscience, Williams Darren now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,046. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on California Resources Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CRC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.75.