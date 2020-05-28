Analysts Turn Mixed On Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

The shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Walker & Dunlop Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Neutral the WD stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. JMP Securities was of a view that WD is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on August 03, 2017. JMP Securities thinks that WD is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $55.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.02.

The shares of the company added by 12.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $40.24 while ending the day at $45.32. During the trading session, a total of 0.6 million shares were traded which represents a -66.52% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. WD had ended its last session trading at $40.46. Walker & Dunlop Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 1.16. WD 52-week low price stands at $24.55 while its 52-week high price is $79.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.74%. Walker & Dunlop Inc. has the potential to record 4.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is now rated as Hold. JP Morgan also rated ZTO as Downgrade on May 22, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that ZTO could down by -7.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.78% to reach $28.07/share. It started the day trading at $32.38 and traded between $30.10 and $30.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZTO’s 50-day SMA is 28.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.82. The stock has a high of $35.64 for the year while the low is $16.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.82%, as 9.43M WD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.46, while the P/B ratio is 4.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more ZTO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -264,117 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,460,500 shares of ZTO, with a total valuation of $1,144,584,480. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZTO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $414,221,286 worth of shares.

Similarly, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… decreased its ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,176,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. which are valued at $362,380,080. In the same vein, Platinum Investment Management Lt… decreased its ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,974,487 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,880,668 shares and is now valued at $323,808,680. Following these latest developments, around 0.58% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.