Analysts Turn Mixed On Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI), Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The shares of Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on August 03, 2018. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2015. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on May 06, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Wm Smith was of a view that TWI is Not Rated in its latest report on April 06, 2015. Oppenheimer thinks that TWI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.66.

The shares of the company added by 16.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.18 while ending the day at $1.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -199.55% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. TWI had ended its last session trading at $1.17. Titan International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TWI 52-week low price stands at $1.05 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Titan International Inc. generated 60.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Titan International Inc. has the potential to record -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Evercore ISI also rated FTNT as Initiated on May 04, 2020, with its price target of $128 suggesting that FTNT could down by -10.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $137.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.64% to reach $118.16/share. It started the day trading at $138.36 and traded between $128.31 and $131.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTNT’s 50-day SMA is 112.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.32. The stock has a high of $149.69 for the year while the low is $68.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.55%, as 5.32M TWI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.05% of Fortinet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 62.04, while the P/B ratio is 41.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FTNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -161,538 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,976,904 shares of FTNT, with a total valuation of $1,829,091,637. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FTNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $850,790,135 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Fortinet Inc. shares by 5.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,064,388 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 313,500 shares of Fortinet Inc. which are valued at $653,377,163. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Fortinet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,632 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,818,857 shares and is now valued at $626,923,653. Following these latest developments, around 11.70% of Fortinet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.