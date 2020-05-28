Analysts Turn Mixed On The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK), Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

The shares of The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Michaels Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Sell the MIK stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on December 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MIK is Underperform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Goldman thinks that MIK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 294.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.62.

The shares of the company added by 23.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.38 while ending the day at $3.94. During the trading session, a total of 9.25 million shares were traded which represents a -82.47% decline from the average session volume which is 5.07 million shares. MIK had ended its last session trading at $3.19. The Michaels Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $582.41 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.53, with a beta of 2.55. MIK 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $11.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Michaels Companies Inc. generated 409.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.4%. The Michaels Companies Inc. has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 15, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.8507 and traded between $0.80 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DGLY’s 50-day SMA is 0.8443 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0866. The stock has a high of $3.25 for the year while the low is $0.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 831256.28 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.49%, as 843,642 MIK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.94% of Digital Ally Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 363.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DGLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -8,250 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 261,505 shares of DGLY, with a total valuation of $230,124. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DGLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $65,580 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Digital Ally Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 73,408 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Digital Ally Inc. which are valued at $64,599. In the same vein, Barclays Capital, Inc. decreased its Digital Ally Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,400 shares and is now valued at $31,152. Following these latest developments, around 14.70% of Digital Ally Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.