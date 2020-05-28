Analysts Turn Mixed On Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

The shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sasol Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2019. UBS was of a view that SSL is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SSL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 311.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.42.

The shares of the company added by 10.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.775 while ending the day at $5.14. During the trading session, a total of 4.98 million shares were traded which represents a -23.04% decline from the average session volume which is 4.05 million shares. SSL had ended its last session trading at $4.65. Sasol Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SSL 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $26.08.

The Sasol Limited generated 863.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sasol Limited has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 18, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $1.61 and traded between $1.47 and $1.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTI’s 50-day SMA is 1.4197 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4525. The stock has a high of $4.72 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.53%, as 2.80M SSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.21% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 963.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sphera Funds Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,536,600 shares of PTI, with a total valuation of $4,160,024. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,965,556 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,048,367 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,704 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,719,322. In the same vein, Bain Capital Public Equity LP decreased its Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,413 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 765,986 shares and is now valued at $1,256,217. Following these latest developments, around 17.86% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.