Analysts Turn Mixed On PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS), GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

The shares of PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $3 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PlayAGS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $18. ROTH Capital was of a view that AGS is Buy in its latest report on April 08, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AGS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 633.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.70.

The shares of the company added by 11.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.55 while ending the day at $5.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -9.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.96 million shares. AGS had ended its last session trading at $4.62. PlayAGS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 AGS 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $21.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PlayAGS Inc. generated 43.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 82.93%. PlayAGS Inc. has the potential to record -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Evercore ISI also rated GLOP as Upgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GLOP could surge by 41.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.86% to reach $8.09/share. It started the day trading at $5.16 and traded between $4.63 and $4.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOP’s 50-day SMA is 3.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.00. The stock has a high of $21.95 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.44%, as 2.17M AGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.56% of GasLog Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Millennium Management LLC bought more GLOP shares, increasing its portfolio by 124.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Millennium Management LLC purchasing 1,515,512 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,729,604 shares of GLOP, with a total valuation of $16,432,216.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its GasLog Partners LP shares by 230.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,086,139 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 757,155 shares of GasLog Partners LP which are valued at $6,538,557. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its GasLog Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,997,018 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 552,761 shares and is now valued at $3,327,621. Following these latest developments, around 26.72% of GasLog Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.