Analysts Turn Mixed On Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR), Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

The shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on August 15, 2019. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $2 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cedar Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2018, to Buy the CDR stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $6.25. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on July 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.75. Wunderlich was of a view that CDR is Buy in its latest report on November 07, 2016. Wunderlich thinks that CDR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.71.

The shares of the company added by 10.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.74 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a -96.27% decline from the average session volume which is 0.94 million shares. CDR had ended its last session trading at $0.75. CDR 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $3.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.89%. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.314 and traded between $0.2612 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMDI’s 50-day SMA is 0.2527 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7242. The stock has a high of $2.90 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 517364.45 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.20%, as 637,393 CDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.92% of Titan Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.97% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.17% of Titan Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.