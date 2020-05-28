Analysts Turn Mixed On Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR), Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The shares of Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $28 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Blucora Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2018. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $42. Barrington Research was of a view that BCOR is Outperform in its latest report on May 15, 2018. William Blair thinks that BCOR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.33.

The shares of the company added by 8.63% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.92 while ending the day at $12.59. During the trading session, a total of 0.85 million shares were traded which represents a -92.64% decline from the average session volume which is 0.44 million shares. BCOR had ended its last session trading at $11.59. Blucora Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 BCOR 52-week low price stands at $8.66 while its 52-week high price is $32.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Blucora Inc. generated 169.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.05%. Blucora Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.20. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.95% to reach $2.47/share. It started the day trading at $2.60 and traded between $2.43 and $2.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ODP’s 50-day SMA is 1.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.06. The stock has a high of $2.81 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.54%, as 32.51M BCOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.65% of Office Depot Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ODP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,350,560 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,013,247 shares of ODP, with a total valuation of $173,189,408. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ODP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $131,192,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Office Depot Inc. shares by 2.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 43,619,320 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,113,441 shares of Office Depot Inc. which are valued at $96,834,890. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its Office Depot Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,879,720 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 41,956,273 shares and is now valued at $93,142,926. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Office Depot Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.