Analysts Turn Mixed On Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.32.

The shares of the company added by 14.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.5288 while ending the day at $0.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -973.08% decline from the average session volume which is 0.13 million shares. APEX had ended its last session trading at $0.51. Apex Global Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 APEX 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $2.82.

The Apex Global Brands Inc. generated 1.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.33%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $118. Cowen also rated SLAB as Reiterated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that SLAB could surge by 18.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $95.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.25% to reach $111.60/share. It started the day trading at $95.41 and traded between $90.30 and $90.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLAB’s 50-day SMA is 88.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.93. The stock has a high of $122.90 for the year while the low is $65.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.54%, as 1.16M APEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 259.69, while the P/B ratio is 3.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 423.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SLAB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 75,593 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,577,086 shares of SLAB, with a total valuation of $639,424,301. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SLAB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $452,422,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,129,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 56,234 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. which are valued at $401,449,088. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,791 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,139,769 shares and is now valued at $208,028,342. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Silicon Laboratories Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.