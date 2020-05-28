Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

The shares of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zix Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on May 23, 2019, to Outperform the ZIXI stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on February 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Dougherty & Company was of a view that ZIXI is Buy in its latest report on November 16, 2017. Imperial Capital thinks that ZIXI is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.87.

The shares of the company added by 9.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.2053 while ending the day at $6.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -34.81% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. ZIXI had ended its last session trading at $6.16. Zix Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ZIXI 52-week low price stands at $2.84 while its 52-week high price is $10.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Zix Corporation has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.75. B. Riley FBR also rated AVEO as Downgrade on February 04, 2019, with its price target of $1 suggesting that AVEO could surge by 39.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.41% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.3183 and traded between $7.78 and $8.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVEO’s 50-day SMA is 5.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.47. The stock has a high of $11.20 for the year while the low is $2.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.48%, as 1.74M ZIXI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.14% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 336.54, while the P/B ratio is 19.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 485.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 76.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AVEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,595 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 648,931 shares of AVEO, with a total valuation of $4,244,009. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AVEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,524,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jacobs Levy Equity Management, In… increased its AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 26.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 184,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 39,104 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $1,206,820. In the same vein, Sabby Capital LLC increased its AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 112,155 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 112,155 shares and is now valued at $733,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.25% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.