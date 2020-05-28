Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

The shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regions Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the RF stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Janney in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.50. Citigroup was of a view that RF is Neutral in its latest report on December 16, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that RF is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.13.

The shares of the company added by 9.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.345 while ending the day at $11.98. During the trading session, a total of 15.65 million shares were traded which represents a -2.84% decline from the average session volume which is 15.22 million shares. RF had ended its last session trading at $10.96. RF 52-week low price stands at $6.94 while its 52-week high price is $17.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -160.0%. Regions Financial Corporation has the potential to record 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Raymond James also rated UBSI as Upgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $26 suggesting that UBSI could down by -2.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.47% to reach $29.50/share. It started the day trading at $30.49 and traded between $28.395 and $30.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UBSI’s 50-day SMA is 25.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.65. The stock has a high of $40.70 for the year while the low is $19.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.53%, as 5.32M RF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.72% of United Bankshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more UBSI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -438,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,745,149 shares of UBSI, with a total valuation of $381,844,664. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UBSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $296,427,536 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its United Bankshares Inc. shares by 11.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,676,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,005,835 shares of United Bankshares Inc. which are valued at $229,992,943. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its United Bankshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 91,170 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,384,850 shares and is now valued at $161,330,106. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of United Bankshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.