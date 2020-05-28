Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO), NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

The shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Natura &Co Holding S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.39.

The shares of the company added by 8.62% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.57 while ending the day at $14.74. During the trading session, a total of 0.87 million shares were traded which represents a -45.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. NTCO had ended its last session trading at $13.57. NTCO 52-week low price stands at $7.93 while its 52-week high price is $23.90.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Cowen also rated DNOW as Reiterated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $8.25 suggesting that DNOW could surge by 3.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.91% to reach $8.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.945 and traded between $7.415 and $7.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNOW’s 50-day SMA is 5.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.61. The stock has a high of $15.33 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.13%, as 4.07M NTCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.78% of NOW Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DNOW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -279,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,208,889 shares of DNOW, with a total valuation of $69,158,845. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more DNOW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,878,960 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NOW Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,159,976 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,151 shares of NOW Inc. which are valued at $62,687,052. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its NOW Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 152,578 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,933,775 shares and is now valued at $55,121,392. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of NOW Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.