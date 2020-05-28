Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

The shares of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2017. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $3.30 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JAKKS Pacific Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on September 21, 2017, to Underperform the JAKK stock while also putting a $2.25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2017. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $3.75. Piper Jaffray was of a view that JAKK is Neutral in its latest report on December 19, 2016. B. Riley & Co. thinks that JAKK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.26.

The shares of the company added by 22.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.5145 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -135.89% decline from the average session volume which is 0.27 million shares. JAKK had ended its last session trading at $0.54. JAKK 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $1.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The JAKKS Pacific Inc. generated 44.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.06%. JAKKS Pacific Inc. has the potential to record -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Goldman also rated GRPN as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $2.40 suggesting that GRPN could surge by 7.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.30% to reach $1.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.3075 and traded between $1.20 and $1.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRPN’s 50-day SMA is 1.0057 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1656. The stock has a high of $3.75 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.63%, as 19.45M JAKK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.90% of Groupon Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Trust Advisors LP bought more GRPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 186.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Trust Advisors LP purchasing 41,664,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,017,240 shares of GRPN, with a total valuation of $78,101,033. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GRPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,717,192 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Groupon Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 32,972,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Groupon Inc. which are valued at $40,225,840. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Groupon Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.