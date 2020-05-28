Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL)

The shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golar LNG Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GMLP is Underperform in its latest report on March 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GMLP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.85.

The shares of the company added by 14.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.4676 while ending the day at $2.76. During the trading session, a total of 0.61 million shares were traded which represents a 0.03% incline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. GMLP had ended its last session trading at $2.42. Golar LNG Partners LP currently has a market cap of $199.11 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.21, with a beta of 1.07. Golar LNG Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GMLP 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $12.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.17%. Golar LNG Partners LP has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

