2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC), Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

The shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $41 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Truist Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Buy the TFC stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $56. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TFC is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 19, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that TFC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.34.

The shares of the company added by 9.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $37.83 while ending the day at $39.50. During the trading session, a total of 8.37 million shares were traded which represents a 4.63% incline from the average session volume which is 8.78 million shares. TFC had ended its last session trading at $36.19. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $53.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.03, with a beta of 1.46. TFC 52-week low price stands at $24.01 while its 52-week high price is $56.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.74%. Truist Financial Corporation has the potential to record 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.36% to reach $34.83/share. It started the day trading at $44.37 and traded between $41.41 and $44.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBCI’s 50-day SMA is 35.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.18. The stock has a high of $46.31 for the year while the low is $26.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.76%, as 3.64M TFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.94% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 520.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GBCI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -377,754 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,100,820 shares of GBCI, with a total valuation of $460,799,226. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GBCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $371,468,077 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares by 5.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,173,963 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 154,265 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $120,864,511. In the same vein, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… increased its Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 74,292 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,423,657 shares and is now valued at $92,292,859. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.