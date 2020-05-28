2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

The shares of SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $58 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SkyWest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on April 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 74. Stifel was of a view that SKYW is Buy in its latest report on April 16, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that SKYW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 224.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.91.

The shares of the company added by 11.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.1901 while ending the day at $34.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -46.35% decline from the average session volume which is 0.89 million shares. SKYW had ended its last session trading at $30.67. SkyWest Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.92, with a beta of 1.85. SkyWest Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SKYW 52-week low price stands at $10.58 while its 52-week high price is $66.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SkyWest Inc. generated 289.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -189.83%. SkyWest Inc. has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Northland Capital also rated ZYXI as Initiated on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that ZYXI could surge by 5.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.15% to reach $19.54/share. It started the day trading at $19.72 and traded between $17.55 and $18.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYXI’s 50-day SMA is 14.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.16. The stock has a high of $22.75 for the year while the low is $6.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.74%, as 3.30M SKYW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.86% of Zynex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 62.33, while the P/B ratio is 25.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 644.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 46.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 106.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZYXI shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 55,537 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 899,484 shares of ZYXI, with a total valuation of $15,884,887. Next Century Growth Investors LLC meanwhile sold more ZYXI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,683,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Zynex Inc. shares by 2.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 709,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,324 shares of Zynex Inc. which are valued at $12,530,053. Following these latest developments, around 7.60% of Zynex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.