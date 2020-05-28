2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

The shares of Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $4 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newmark Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NMRK stock while also putting a $12.35 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $12.50. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that NMRK is Buy in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Sandler O’Neill thinks that NMRK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.67.

The shares of the company added by 9.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.13 while ending the day at $4.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a 17.1% incline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. NMRK had ended its last session trading at $4.14. Newmark Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NMRK 52-week low price stands at $2.49 while its 52-week high price is $13.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -233.33%. Newmark Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Barclays also rated RCUS as Initiated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that RCUS could down by -21.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.35% to reach $22.33/share. It started the day trading at $30.89 and traded between $26.5801 and $27.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCUS’s 50-day SMA is 23.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.10. The stock has a high of $37.41 for the year while the low is $6.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 331655.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.15%, as 425,016 NMRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.01% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 614.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 208.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… bought more RCUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 84.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… purchasing 1,412,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,084,883 shares of RCUS, with a total valuation of $81,471,760. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RCUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,343,167 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares by 7.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,474,181 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,528 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $38,933,120. In the same vein, Partner Fund Management LP increased its Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 809,511 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 809,511 shares and is now valued at $21,379,186. Following these latest developments, around 28.97% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.