2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

The shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the MRSN stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2019. Robert W. Baird was of a view that MRSN is Outperform in its latest report on May 08, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that MRSN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1278.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is 63.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.95.

The shares of the company added by 69.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.26 while ending the day at $18.19. During the trading session, a total of 38.98 million shares were traded which represents a -3611.99% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. MRSN had ended its last session trading at $10.76. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 MRSN 52-week low price stands at $1.32 while its 52-week high price is $11.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mersana Therapeutics Inc. generated 60.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.86%. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $8.19 and traded between $7.31 and $7.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRBP’s 50-day SMA is 5.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.50. The stock has a high of $8.66 for the year while the low is $3.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.78%, as 11.79M MRSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.24% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 45.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 67.90% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Knoll Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,045,870 shares of CRBP, with a total valuation of $32,697,238. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CRBP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,984,146 worth of shares.

Similarly, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares by 1.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,632,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 64,073 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which are valued at $23,538,069. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 294,993 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,399,570 shares and is now valued at $22,029,214. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.