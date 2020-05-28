2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

The shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Financial Bancorp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2019, to Mkt Perform the FFBC stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2018. Hilliard Lyons was of a view that FFBC is Neutral in its latest report on April 23, 2018. Barclays thinks that FFBC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.80.

The shares of the company added by 10.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.4883 while ending the day at $14.42. During the trading session, a total of 0.78 million shares were traded which represents a -12.96% decline from the average session volume which is 0.69 million shares. FFBC had ended its last session trading at $13.02. First Financial Bancorp. currently has a market cap of $1.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.26. FFBC 52-week low price stands at $10.83 while its 52-week high price is $26.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -87.1%. First Financial Bancorp. has the potential to record 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Citigroup also rated PBYI as Downgrade on May 10, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that PBYI could surge by 10.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.06% to reach $12.13/share. It started the day trading at $11.57 and traded between $10.45 and $10.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBYI’s 50-day SMA is 9.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.58. The stock has a high of $15.51 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.08%, as 7.88M FFBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.62% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PBYI shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 623,243 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,544,054 shares of PBYI, with a total valuation of $45,667,743. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more PBYI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,573,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ecor1 Capital LLC decreased its Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,536,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. which are valued at $25,488,368. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 74,152 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,411,357 shares and is now valued at $24,234,138. Following these latest developments, around 11.30% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.