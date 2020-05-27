Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS), Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

The shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Steelcase Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2019. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that SCS is Buy in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Sidoti thinks that SCS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.78.

The shares of the company added by 11.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.98 while ending the day at $12.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -67.91% decline from the average session volume which is 0.93 million shares. SCS had ended its last session trading at $11.51. Steelcase Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 1.60. Steelcase Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 SCS 52-week low price stands at $7.02 while its 52-week high price is $23.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Steelcase Inc. generated 541.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.54%.

It started the day trading at $1.57 and traded between $1.36 and $1.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNUS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5222 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5023. The stock has a high of $1.95 for the year while the low is $0.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 59252.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.26%, as 78,960 SCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.16% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 440.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 348.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Anson Funds Management LP bought more GNUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 306.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Anson Funds Management LP purchasing 1,729,188 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,293,970 shares of GNUS, with a total valuation of $685,897. Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more GNUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $598,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bard Associates, Inc. decreased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 585,811 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. which are valued at $175,157. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 68,816 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 91,677 shares and is now valued at $27,411. Following these latest developments, around 29.12% of Genius Brands International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.