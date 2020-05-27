Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

The shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2011. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SemiLEDs Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2011, to Hold the LEDS stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Capital Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2011. That day the Barclays Capital set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on January 19, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Barclays Capital was of a view that LEDS is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 18, 2011.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 214.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.48.

The shares of the company added by 14.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.69 while ending the day at $3.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -383.04% decline from the average session volume which is 0.27 million shares. LEDS had ended its last session trading at $2.82. SemiLEDs Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 LEDS 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $4.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SemiLEDs Corporation generated 3.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.74%.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $3.75 and traded between $3.55 and $3.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IAG’s 50-day SMA is 3.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.31. The stock has a high of $4.16 for the year while the low is $1.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.13%, as 5.68M LEDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. sold more IAG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. selling -2,757,370 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,192,610 shares of IAG, with a total valuation of $165,646,061. Van Eck Associates Corp. meanwhile sold more IAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,412,596 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ruffer LLP increased its IAMGOLD Corporation shares by 17.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,403,502 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,705,414 shares of IAMGOLD Corporation which are valued at $89,166,292. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its IAMGOLD Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 349,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,355,500 shares and is now valued at $81,977,805. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of IAMGOLD Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.