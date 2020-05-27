Two Stocks To Tuck Away: RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW), Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 221.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.20.

The shares of the company added by 13.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.392 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 17.24 million shares were traded which represents a -377.45% decline from the average session volume which is 3.61 million shares. RTW had ended its last session trading at $0.40. RTW Retailwinds Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RTW 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $2.38.

The RTW Retailwinds Inc. generated 65.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $119. Even though the stock has been trading at $144.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.20% to reach $121.09/share. It started the day trading at $146.94 and traded between $135.00 and $135.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVBG’s 50-day SMA is 122.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 92.71. The stock has a high of $165.79 for the year while the low is $59.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.34%, as 5.35M RTW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.66% of Everbridge Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 723.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Select Equity Group LP bought more EVBG shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Select Equity Group LP purchasing 470,683 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,860,880 shares of EVBG, with a total valuation of $430,024,814. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EVBG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $354,979,198 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Everbridge Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,073,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,482 shares of Everbridge Inc. which are valued at $342,353,829. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Everbridge Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,384 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,194,787 shares and is now valued at $244,455,376. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Everbridge Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.