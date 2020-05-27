Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL), NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)

The shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alembic Global Advisors in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $29 price target. Alembic Global Advisors wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hexcel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Neutral the HXL stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that HXL is Market Perform in its latest report on March 12, 2020. Vertical Research thinks that HXL is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 71.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $32.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.13.

The shares of the company added by 12.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $32.495 while ending the day at $34.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a 8.98% incline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. HXL had ended its last session trading at $30.84. Hexcel Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.06, with a beta of 1.21. Hexcel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 HXL 52-week low price stands at $24.54 while its 52-week high price is $87.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hexcel Corporation generated 329.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -46.87%. Hexcel Corporation has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on December 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $11.66 and traded between $10.35 and $10.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NG’s 50-day SMA is 10.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.19. The stock has a high of $12.85 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.12%, as 7.18M HXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paulson & Co., Inc. bought more NG shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paulson & Co., Inc. purchasing 3,233,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,226,396 shares of NG, with a total valuation of $282,283,371. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $275,401,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by 10.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,362,321 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,373,804 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. which are valued at $138,334,372. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 325,294 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,412,436 shares and is now valued at $116,515,159. Following these latest developments, around 23.80% of NovaGold Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.