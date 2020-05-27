Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

The shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hancock Whitney Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HWC is Neutral in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Stephens thinks that HWC is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.16.

The shares of the company added by 11.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.08 while ending the day at $21.56. During the trading session, a total of 0.93 million shares were traded which represents a 10.0% incline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. HWC had ended its last session trading at $19.29. Hancock Whitney Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.76, with a beta of 1.57. HWC 52-week low price stands at $14.32 while its 52-week high price is $44.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 178.91%. Hancock Whitney Corporation has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Mizuho also rated BDN as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that BDN could surge by 12.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.06% to reach $11.64/share. It started the day trading at $10.26 and traded between $9.74 and $10.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BDN’s 50-day SMA is 9.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.74. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $7.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.47%, as 2.30M HWC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.33% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 48.53, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BDN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 409,940 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,684,696 shares of BDN, with a total valuation of $297,801,207. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,128,908 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Brandywine Realty Trust shares by 3.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,749,815 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -396,073 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust which are valued at $108,807,935. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Brandywine Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,067,868 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,548,859 shares and is now valued at $95,405,266. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Brandywine Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.