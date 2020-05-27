Two Stocks To Tuck Away: CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR), Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

The shares of CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on September 17, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $50 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CIRCOR International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2019, to Buy the CIR stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $100. Stifel was of a view that CIR is Hold in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Citigroup thinks that CIR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 21, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.73.

The shares of the company added by 23.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.99 while ending the day at $16.39. During the trading session, a total of 0.78 million shares were traded which represents a -280.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.2 million shares. CIR had ended its last session trading at $13.29. CIRCOR International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 CIR 52-week low price stands at $8.00 while its 52-week high price is $47.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CIRCOR International Inc. generated 84.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.66%. CIRCOR International Inc. has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is now rated as Perform. It started the day trading at $1.01 and traded between $0.9221 and $0.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONM’s 50-day SMA is 0.8495 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9168. The stock has a high of $18.26 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 201957.23 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.11%, as 303,158 CIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.25% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 900.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.65% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nokomis Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,692,081 shares of SONM, with a total valuation of $3,618,239.

Similarly, GrizzlyRock Capital LLC increased its Sonim Technologies Inc. shares by 60.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,379,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 517,712 shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,351,750. In the same vein, Cannell Capital LLC increased its Sonim Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 194,558 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 764,210 shares and is now valued at $748,926. Following these latest developments, around 35.11% of Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.