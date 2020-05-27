Should You Buy Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has a beta of 1.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.30, and a growth ratio of 0.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.16, with weekly volatility at 9.33% and ATR at 1.16. The PLAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.61 and a $54.56 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.54% on 05/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.10 before closing at $12.22. Intraday shares traded counted 7.82 million, which was -57.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.95M. PLAY’s previous close was $12.03 while the outstanding shares total 30.58M.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $542.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PLAY, the company has in raw cash 24.66 million on their books with 15.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 78977000 million total, with 290865000 million as their total liabilities.

PLAY were able to record 60.85 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.07 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 288.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. recorded a total of 347.16 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.43% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 13.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 59.78 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 287.38 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 30.58M with the revenue now reading 0.92 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLAY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLAY attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Manning Margo Lynn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 47.00, for a total value of 376,000. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & CMO, Gleason John P now sold 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,232. Also, SVP, RE & Dev, Mulleady John sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 38.84 per share, with a total market value of 291,272. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & CMO, Gleason John P now holds 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 444,613. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

1 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLAY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.05.