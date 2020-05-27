Should You Buy Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.84, with weekly volatility at 7.36% and ATR at 0.03. The AXAS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.09 and a $1.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.85 million, which was 73.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.56M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.34% on 05/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.20 before closing at $0.20. AXAS’s previous close was $0.21 while the outstanding shares total 166.57M. The firm has a beta of 3.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 0.61, and a growth ratio of 0.30.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Abraxas Petroleum Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AXAS, the company has in raw cash 7.14 million on their books with 0.47 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 43593000 million total, with 59147000 million as their total liabilities.

AXAS were able to record -28.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 6.27 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 61.02 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation recorded a total of 31.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -31.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.14 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 23.39 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 166.57M with the revenue now reading 0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of AXAS attractive?

In related news, VP – Contracts and Marketing, WENDEL STEPHEN T bought 35,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.28, for a total value of 9,906. As the purchase deal closes, the President/CEO, WATSON ROBERT L G now bought 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,906. Also, VP – Business Development, Schwartz Dirk A bought 35,380 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.28 per share, with a total market value of 9,906. Following this completion of disposal, the VP Chief Accounting Officer, Krog George William Jr now holds 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,906. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.