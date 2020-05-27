SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is down -12.22% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.53, with weekly volatility at 8.76% and ATR at 1.56. The SEAS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.75 and a $36.96 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.71 million, which was 41.5% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.93M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.96% on 05/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.53 before closing at $18.97. SEAS’s previous close was $18.79 while the outstanding shares total 78.21M. The firm has a beta of 2.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.03, and a growth ratio of 1.76.

Investors have identified the Leisure company SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SEAS, the company has in raw cash 192.76 million on their books with 19.43 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 293721000 million total, with 326749000 million as their total liabilities.

SEAS were able to record -90.02 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 152.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -40.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. recorded a total of 153.56 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -43.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -94.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 146.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 7.46 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 78.21M with the revenue now reading -0.72 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.98 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEAS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEAS attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Swanson Marc sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.89, for a total value of 104,528. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Taylor George Anthony now sold 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 338,600. Also, See Remarks, Taylor George Anthony sold 9,732 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 23.63 per share, with a total market value of 229,967. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, Taylor George Anthony now holds 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,378. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEAS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.55.