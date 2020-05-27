Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE), Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

The shares of Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $9 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veoneer Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on June 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Robert W. Baird was of a view that VNE is Neutral in its latest report on April 23, 2019. Longbow thinks that VNE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.85.

The shares of the company added by 11.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.3564 while ending the day at $10.78. During the trading session, a total of 0.57 million shares were traded which represents a 20.66% incline from the average session volume which is 0.72 million shares. VNE had ended its last session trading at $9.66. Veoneer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VNE 52-week low price stands at $5.25 while its 52-week high price is $18.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Veoneer Inc. generated 970.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.71%. Veoneer Inc. has the potential to record -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.93% to reach $43.33/share. It started the day trading at $43.015 and traded between $39.99 and $42.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTFC’s 50-day SMA is 35.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.89. The stock has a high of $74.46 for the year while the low is $22.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.48%, as 1.55M VNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 785.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WTFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 74,248 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,305,124 shares of WTFC, with a total valuation of $222,284,696. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WTFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,371,107 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by 9.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,554,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -393,944 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation which are valued at $148,915,575. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,174 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,355,708 shares and is now valued at $98,704,165. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Wintrust Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.