Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES)

The shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seres Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Buy the MCRB stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 13, 2017. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 04, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. FBR & Co. was of a view that MCRB is Outperform in its latest report on February 01, 2017. FBR Capital thinks that MCRB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 12, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 206.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is 10.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.82.

The shares of the company added by 12.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.70 while ending the day at $6.20. During the trading session, a total of 0.84 million shares were traded which represents a -139.19% decline from the average session volume which is 0.35 million shares. MCRB had ended its last session trading at $5.53. MCRB 52-week low price stands at $2.02 while its 52-week high price is $5.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seres Therapeutics Inc. generated 54.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Seres Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on June 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.2726 and traded between $0.21 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUES’s 50-day SMA is 0.5529 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3104. The stock has a high of $1.92 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.56%, as 1.42M MCRB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.70% of Tuesday Morning Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TUES shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 9,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,590,527 shares of TUES, with a total valuation of $5,503,132. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TUES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,763,961 worth of shares.

Similarly, Grace & White, Inc. increased its Tuesday Morning Corporation shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,337,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 63,165 shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation which are valued at $1,694,528. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tuesday Morning Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,739 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,957,690 shares and is now valued at $1,419,325. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.