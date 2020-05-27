Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

The shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Outperform the OSMT stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 11, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $11. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that OSMT is Outperform in its latest report on November 12, 2018. Jefferies thinks that OSMT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.21.

The shares of the company added by 19.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.58 while ending the day at $5.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -865.36% decline from the average session volume which is 0.16 million shares. OSMT had ended its last session trading at $4.47. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 OSMT 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $7.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc generated 125.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 140.0%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.44% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.19 and traded between $14.13 and $14.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSUR’s 50-day SMA is 12.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.80. The stock has a high of $18.27 for the year while the low is $5.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.56%, as 3.10M OSMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.08% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 70.35, while the P/B ratio is 3.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 134.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 80.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more OSUR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -389,477 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,913,755 shares of OSUR, with a total valuation of $142,085,255. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OSUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,786,214 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its OraSure Technologies Inc. shares by 9.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,802,810 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -387,003 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. which are valued at $60,616,791. In the same vein, American Capital Management, Inc. decreased its OraSure Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 402,087 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,560,657 shares and is now valued at $56,756,873. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.