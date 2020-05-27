Ride Out The Next Market Storm With H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

The shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $14 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of H&E Equipment Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Longbow in its report released on March 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Stifel was of a view that HEES is Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that HEES is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.45.

The shares of the company added by 15.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.49 while ending the day at $17.38. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -14.9% decline from the average session volume which is 0.47 million shares. HEES had ended its last session trading at $15.09. H&E Equipment Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $629.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.47, with a beta of 2.34. HEES 52-week low price stands at $9.12 while its 52-week high price is $37.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The H&E Equipment Services Inc. generated 12.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -110.0%. H&E Equipment Services Inc. has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.46% to reach $8.82/share. It started the day trading at $8.17 and traded between $7.76 and $7.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGI’s 50-day SMA is 6.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.20. The stock has a high of $8.77 for the year while the low is $3.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.47%, as 3.14M HEES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more AGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -7,115,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,625,075 shares of AGI, with a total valuation of $279,424,355. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,535,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. decreased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,286,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -129,657 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. which are valued at $91,085,953. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 550,847 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,106,875 shares and is now valued at $89,632,481. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Alamos Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.