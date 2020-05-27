Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX), Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

The shares of Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Endologix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ELGX is Sector Perform in its latest report on November 08, 2017. Stifel thinks that ELGX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.48.

The shares of the company added by 13.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.7511 while ending the day at $0.87. During the trading session, a total of 2.81 million shares were traded which represents a -757.71% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. ELGX had ended its last session trading at $0.77. Endologix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ELGX 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $8.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.80 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Endologix Inc. generated 42.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.75%. Endologix Inc. has the potential to record -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.81% to reach $35.00/share. It started the day trading at $60.84 and traded between $53.5508 and $54.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARCT’s 50-day SMA is 27.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.31. The stock has a high of $62.97 for the year while the low is $5.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 335020.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.17%, as 426,046 ELGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 524.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 295.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 465.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more ARCT shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 180,701 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,564,457 shares of ARCT, with a total valuation of $53,973,767. Cormorant Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more ARCT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,486,527 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 400,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. which are valued at $13,800,000. In the same vein, DFPG Investments LLC decreased its Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 139,606 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 316,784 shares and is now valued at $10,929,048. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.