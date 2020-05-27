Ride Out The Next Market Storm With DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA), VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

The shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2017. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $8 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DAVIDsTEA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2016. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on June 30, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Goldman was of a view that DTEA is Neutral in its latest report on June 30, 2015. BofA/Merrill thinks that DTEA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 30, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.24.

The shares of the company added by 17.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.7702 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -1204.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.11 million shares. DTEA had ended its last session trading at $0.77. DAVIDsTEA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DTEA 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $2.30.

The DAVIDsTEA Inc. generated 21.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 27, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.4957 and traded between $0.4401 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTGN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4197 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6924. The stock has a high of $1.49 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.18%, as 1.23M DTEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.75% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 517.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VTGN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -6,498 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,190,839 shares of VTGN, with a total valuation of $523,969. Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more VTGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $110,729 worth of shares.

Similarly, KMS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares by 6.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 162,714 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $71,594. Following these latest developments, around 10.27% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.