Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) moved down -10.55% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.00% on 05/26/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.40 before closing at $13.31. Intraday shares traded counted 1.79 million, which was 25.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.41M. RRR’s previous close was $13.44 while the outstanding shares total 69.96M. The firm has a beta of 2.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.02, with weekly volatility at 13.69% and ATR at 1.21. The RRR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.76 and a $27.91 high.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Red Rock Resorts Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RRR, the company has in raw cash 1.1 billion on their books with 26.65 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1226603000 million total, with 252540000 million as their total liabilities.

RRR were able to record 17.09 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 962.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 47.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Red Rock Resorts Inc. recorded a total of 377.39 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -18.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -22.1%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 206.07 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 171.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 69.96M with the revenue now reading -2.18 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RRR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RRR attractive?

In related news, Director, FERTITTA FRANK J III bought 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.50, for a total value of 198,305. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, FERTITTA LORENZO J now bought 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 198,324. Also, Director, FERTITTA LORENZO J bought 15,460 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 19.47 per share, with a total market value of 301,037. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, FERTITTA FRANK J III now holds 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 301,037. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Red Rock Resorts Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RRR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.69.