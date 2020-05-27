Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR), The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.48.

The shares of the company added by 11.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.21 while ending the day at $3.43. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -79.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.32 million shares. TIGR had ended its last session trading at $3.08. TIGR 52-week low price stands at $2.03 while its 52-week high price is $6.08.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $40.77 and traded between $38.33 and $40.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNS’s 50-day SMA is 38.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.85. The stock has a high of $58.22 for the year while the low is $31.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -38.05%, as 6.34M TIGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.52% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.30, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. bought more BNS shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 4,705,091 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 92,093,166 shares of BNS, with a total valuation of $3,696,619,683. BMO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more BNS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,813,505,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, TD Asset Management, Inc. increased its The Bank of Nova Scotia shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 43,213,654 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 444,121 shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia which are valued at $1,734,596,072. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Bank of Nova Scotia shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 560,399 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,789,414 shares and is now valued at $1,396,447,078. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.