Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

The shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenneco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underweight the TEN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $9. Wolfe Research was of a view that TEN is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TEN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 185.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.30.

The shares of the company added by 14.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.85 while ending the day at $6.31. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a 2.8% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. TEN had ended its last session trading at $5.51. Tenneco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TEN 52-week low price stands at $2.21 while its 52-week high price is $16.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tenneco Inc. generated 770.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 487.1%. Tenneco Inc. has the potential to record -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $10.35 and traded between $9.715 and $9.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OR’s 50-day SMA is 8.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.56. The stock has a high of $13.43 for the year while the low is $4.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.34%, as 1.13M TEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped 0.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.09% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.74% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.