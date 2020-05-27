Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES), Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

The shares of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Guess’ Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Market Perform the GES stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Jefferies was of a view that GES is Buy in its latest report on February 07, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that GES is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.61.

The shares of the company added by 15.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.30 while ending the day at $9.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -1.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. GES had ended its last session trading at $7.84. Guess’ Inc. currently has a market cap of $641.59 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.46, with a beta of 1.67. Guess’ Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GES 52-week low price stands at $3.64 while its 52-week high price is $23.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Guess’ Inc. generated 284.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.49%. Guess’ Inc. has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $8.51 and traded between $7.73 and $7.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSTI’s 50-day SMA is 7.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.61. The stock has a high of $13.29 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.65%, as 1.57M GES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.92% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 96.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 142.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more PSTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 74,456 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 660,150 shares of PSTI, with a total valuation of $6,053,576. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more PSTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,288,199 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … decreased its Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares by 5.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 204,362 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,053 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,874,000. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,053 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 204,362 shares and is now valued at $1,874,000. Following these latest developments, around 12.15% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.