Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

The shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on May 20, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that DB is Underweight in its latest report on August 10, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that DB is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 10 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $6.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.03.

The shares of the company added by 12.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.955 while ending the day at $8.21. During the trading session, a total of 9.96 million shares were traded which represents a -20.73% decline from the average session volume which is 8.25 million shares. DB had ended its last session trading at $7.32. DB 52-week low price stands at $4.99 while its 52-week high price is $11.16.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9400.0%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $3.9799 and traded between $3.35 and $3.36 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $13.00 for the year while the low is $2.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.02%, as 2.11M DB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of Canaan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 388.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.63% over the last six months.

Invesco Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,973,404 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research (H… increased its Canaan Inc. shares by 4.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 268,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,100 shares of Canaan Inc. which are valued at $1,392,902. In the same vein, CSat Investment Advisory LP increased its Canaan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 212,612 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 212,612 shares and is now valued at $1,101,330.