Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

The shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of At Home Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HOME is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that HOME is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 325.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.56.

The shares of the company added by 17.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.61 while ending the day at $5.10. During the trading session, a total of 5.18 million shares were traded which represents a -53.19% decline from the average session volume which is 3.38 million shares. HOME had ended its last session trading at $4.33. At Home Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 HOME 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $21.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The At Home Group Inc. generated 12.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.24%. At Home Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is now rated as Outperform. Piper Jaffray also rated VIVO as Upgrade on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VIVO could down by -57.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.72% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.11 and traded between $13.8781 and $14.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIVO’s 50-day SMA is 11.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.73. The stock has a high of $18.58 for the year while the low is $5.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.81%, as 1.24M HOME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.93% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.37, while the P/B ratio is 2.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 934.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 89.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 60.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VIVO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -342,070 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,177,508 shares of VIVO, with a total valuation of $74,130,096. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,580,660 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares by 4.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,152,164 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,548 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. which are valued at $37,825,968. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,667 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,028,217 shares and is now valued at $24,338,604. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.