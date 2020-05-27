Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

The shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of argenx SE, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 05, 2019, to Neutral the ARGX stock while also putting a $137 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on October 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 167. Wells Fargo was of a view that ARGX is Market Perform in its latest report on September 27, 2019. Cowen thinks that ARGX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $217.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is 25.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.37.

The shares of the company added by 34.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $199.75 while ending the day at $212.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -844.75% decline from the average session volume which is 0.15 million shares. ARGX had ended its last session trading at $157.96. ARGX 52-week low price stands at $103.75 while its 52-week high price is $169.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. argenx SE has the potential to record -9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $186. Even though the stock has been trading at $171.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.13% to reach $121.42/share. It started the day trading at $169.69 and traded between $163.12 and $164.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZM’s 50-day SMA is 146.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.86. The stock has a high of $181.50 for the year while the low is $60.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.56%, as 10.80M ARGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.86% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1885.06, while the P/B ratio is 46.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 53.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 134.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more ZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 1,751,633 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,707,682 shares of ZM, with a total valuation of $1,312,187,376. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more ZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $969,106,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP decreased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by 11.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,374,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -817,759 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. which are valued at $861,689,150. In the same vein, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 721,641 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,194,437 shares and is now valued at $837,302,049. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.