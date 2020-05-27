PLAN Stock: Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Is Still Worth a Bite

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares fell to a low of $45.83 before closing at $47.15. Intraday shares traded counted 9.55 million, which was -155.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.74M. PLAN’s previous close was $51.06 while the outstanding shares total 134.34M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.42, with weekly volatility at 5.91% and ATR at 2.56. The PLAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.04 and a $63.71 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.66% on 05/26/20.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Anaplan Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Anaplan Inc. recorded a total of 98.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 29.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 24.21 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 74.03 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 134.34M with the revenue now reading -0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of PLAN attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, CALDERONI FRANK sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.09, for a total value of 2,209,122. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, CALDERONI FRANK now sold 48,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,307,669. Also, Chief Financial Officer, MORTON DAVID H JR sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 45.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,350,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, CALDERONI FRANK now holds 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,025,936. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

13 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Anaplan Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.79.