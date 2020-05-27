Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is trading at $51.64 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) shares fell to a low of $50.70 before closing at $51.64. Intraday shares traded counted 1.71 million, which was 68.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.49M. OTIS’s previous close was $50.89 while the outstanding shares total 433.10M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.87, with weekly volatility at 4.23% and ATR at 2.33. The OTIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.00 and a $54.70 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.47% on 05/26/20.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Otis Worldwide Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OTIS, the company has in raw cash 1.21 billion on their books with 67.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5514000000 million total, with 5355000000 million as their total liabilities.

OTIS were able to record 120.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -239.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 159.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.07 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 897.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 433.10M with the revenue now reading 0.38 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.47 cents a share).

Is the stock of OTIS attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, KEARNEY CHRISTOPHER J bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 51.88, for a total value of 99,919. As the purchase deal closes, the President, Otis Asia Pacific, de Montlivault Stephane now sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 541,622.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Otis Worldwide Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OTIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.75.