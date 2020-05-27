Mixed Analyst Attention: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

The shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Textron Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Neutral the TXT stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Alembic Global Advisors Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the Alembic Global Advisors set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TXT is Neutral in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that TXT is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.59.

The shares of the company added by 11.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $28.44 while ending the day at $30.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a 5.28% incline from the average session volume which is 2.19 million shares. TXT had ended its last session trading at $26.91. Textron Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TXT 52-week low price stands at $20.26 while its 52-week high price is $54.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Textron Inc. generated 2.45 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -165.71%. Textron Inc. has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Telsey Advisory Group also rated BIG as Upgrade on May 04, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that BIG could down by -81.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.85% to reach $19.83/share. It started the day trading at $36.07 and traded between $33.18 and $35.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIG’s 50-day SMA is 20.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.81. The stock has a high of $33.15 for the year while the low is $10.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.97%, as 7.65M TXT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.95% of Big Lots Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.81, while the P/B ratio is 1.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 83.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BIG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -170,317 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,549,834 shares of BIG, with a total valuation of $130,143,607. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,833,698 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its Big Lots Inc. shares by 18.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,922,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 457,700 shares of Big Lots Inc. which are valued at $68,521,908. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Big Lots Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 39,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,340,562 shares and is now valued at $54,886,179. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Big Lots Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.