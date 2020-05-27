Mixed Analyst Attention: Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)

The shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $10 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Realogy Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Neutral the RLGY stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Negative rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $6. Stephens was of a view that RLGY is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Compass Point thinks that RLGY is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 172.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.15.

The shares of the company added by 18.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.05 while ending the day at $5.70. During the trading session, a total of 3.42 million shares were traded which represents a 11.94% incline from the average session volume which is 3.88 million shares. RLGY had ended its last session trading at $4.81. Realogy Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 RLGY 52-week low price stands at $2.09 while its 52-week high price is $13.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.91%. Realogy Holdings Corp. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.15. It started the day trading at $0.73 and traded between $0.67 and $0.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.5789 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7325. The stock has a high of $1.21 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.86%, as 5.57M RLGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.29% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.36% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.92% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.